Huize Holding Limited to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on June 6, 2025

Huize Holding Limited will release Q1 2025 financial results on June 6 and host anearnings callat 8 AM ET.

Huize Holding Limited, a prominent insurance technology platform in Asia, announced it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on June 6, 2025, before the U.S. market opens. The company's management will host anearnings conference callat 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on the same day, and participants must register in advance using a provided link. The call will also be available via live and archived webcast on Huize's investor relations website. Huize specializes in connecting consumers with insurance carriers and partners through AI-driven solutions and targets affluent consumers to provide a comprehensive range of insurance services. For further information, interested parties can visit their website or contact their investor and media relations teams.

When will Huize release its Q1 2025 financial results?

Huize will release its Q1 2025 unaudited financial results on June 6, 2025, before the U.S. market opens.

What time is theearnings conference callon June 6, 2025?

Theearnings conference callwill take place at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on June 6, 2025.

How can I register for the Huizeearnings conference call

Participants must use the registration link provided in the announcement to register for theearnings conference call

Will a webcast be available for the conference call?

Yes, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on Huize's investor relations website.

Who should I contact for investor inquiries regarding Huize?

For investor inquiries, you can contact Kenny Lo, the Investor Relations Manager, at investor@huize.com.

SHENZHEN, China, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in Asia, today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2025 unaudited financial results before the U.S. market opens on Friday, June 6, 2025.





The Company’s management team will hold anearnings conference callat 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Friday, June 6, 2025 (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Friday, June 6, 2025). Details for the conference call are as follows:





Event Title: Huize Holding Limited’s First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call





Registration Link:





https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI0fd426b7ca0e4dd38aa44d82b96a9c7e









All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a confirmation email containing dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.





Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at



http://ir.huize.com



.







About Huize Holding Limited







Huize Holding Limited is a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in Asia. Targeting mass affluent consumers, Huize is dedicated to serving consumers for their life-long insurance needs. Its online-to-offline integrated insurance ecosystem covers the entire insurance life cycle and offers consumers a wide spectrum of insurance products, one-stop services, and a streamlined transaction experience across all scenarios. By leveraging AI, data analytics, and digital capabilities, Huize empowers the insurance service chain with proprietary technology-enabled solutions for insurance consultation, user engagement, marketing, risk management, and claims service.





For more information, please visit



http://ir.huize.com



or follow us on social media via LinkedIn (



https://www.linkedin.com/company/huize-holding-limited



), X (



https://x.com/huizeholding



) and Webull (



https://www.webull.com/quote/nasdaq-huiz



).







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:









Investor Relations







Kenny Lo





Investor Relations Manager







investor@huize.com









Media Relations









mediacenter@huize.com









Christensen







In China





Ms. Dee Wang





Phone: +86-10-5900-1548





Email:



dee.wang@christensencomms.com







In U.S.





Ms. Linda Bergkamp





Phone: +1-480-614-3004





Email:



linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com





