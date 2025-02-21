Huize Holding Limited Integrates DeepSeek AI into Huize App for Enhanced Insurance Consultations and Personalization

Huize integrates DeepSeek AI into its app, enhancing insurance consultations with personalized recommendations and 24/7 access.

Quiver AI Summary

Huize Holding Limited, a leading insurance technology platform in Asia, announced the integration of DeepSeek into its Huize App, marking a significant step in embedding AI into insurance services. This upgrade allows the app to provide real-time AI consultations and personalized recommendations, enhancing efficiency by 300% and achieving a 91% accuracy rate in product matching. Unlike traditional services, the app operates 24/7, enabling users to access instant guidance and create customized virtual advisors that adapt to their needs. Chairman and CEO Cunjun Ma emphasized the transformative impact of AI on consumer engagement in insurance and the company's commitment to leveraging these technologies to improve accessibility and personalization. The integration is part of Huize's broader "AI+" strategy, which includes various AI tools and plans for international expansion through its brand Poni Insurtech.

Potential Positives

Huize Holding Limited is the first organization in the insurance sector to integrate a deep AI model, DeepSeek, into consumer-facing services, positioning itself as an industry leader in technological innovation.

The integration allows for real-time, personalized insurance consultations and offers a remarkable 300% greater efficiency and 91% accuracy in product matching, significantly enhancing customer experience.

The platform provides 24/7 access to services, making it more convenient for users compared to traditional insurance services limited by business hours.

Huize's commitment to AI technology, as part of its "AI+" strategy, demonstrates its proactive approach to evolve consumer engagement in the insurance industry.

Potential Negatives

Integration of AI in the app may lead to increased scrutiny around data privacy and security concerns, particularly given the handling of sensitive consumer information.

Adoption of new technology may face resistance from traditional insurance consumers who prefer established methods, potentially limiting the app's market acceptance.

The emphasis on AI-driven solutions could divert attention from other fundamental insurance service improvements that may also be required, risking customer dissatisfaction if their broader needs are not met.

FAQ

What is Huize's latest technological integration?

Huize has integrated DeepSeek into its Huize App, offering AI-powered insurance consultations and personalized recommendations.

How does the Huize App enhance efficiency?

The app utilizes natural language processing to achieve 300% greater efficiency and 91% accuracy in product matching.

What are the benefits of the AI model for users?

Users receive instant, 24/7 responses and can create customized virtual advisors that adapt to their needs.

What is Huize's AI+ strategy?

Huize's AI+ strategy involves developing a suite of AI tools, including the AI Marketing Assistant and large language model for business support.

What expansion plans does Poni Insurtech have?

Poni Insurtech plans to introduce similar technologies to Vietnam and expand into other high-growth ASEAN markets like Indonesia and the Philippines.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HUIZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $HUIZ stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UBS GROUP AG added 8,112 shares (+859.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,201

QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 8 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in Asia, today announced the integration of DeepSeek into its Huize App, making it the first organization in the insurance sector to deeply embed the AI model into consumer-facing services. With this integration, the Huize App now delivers real-time, AI-powered insurance consultations and personalized, data-driven recommendations for its growing customer base.





The system’s natural language processing capabilities enable 300% greater efficiency in its recommendations with a 91% accuracy rate in product matching. Unlike traditional services limited by business hours, the platform offers instant, 24/7 responses, ensuring users have access to guidance whenever they need it. Consumers can also create a customized virtual advisor that adapts to their evolving needs over time, providing a seamless, stress-free insurance journey free from jargon or sales pressure.





“AI continues to redefine industries and transform the way consumers engage with insurance, and we are excited to stand at the forefront of this revolution,” said Mr. Cunjun Ma, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Huize. “The updated Huize App provides consumers with personalized insurance advice powered by DeepSeek’s robust R1 model’s full version, helping to bridge the gap between complex insurance products and the growing demand for accessible, seamless, and personalized services. We believe AI empowers consumers to make more informed decisions, which is why we are swiftly implementing these cutting-edge technologies into our services as we continue to set new standards for the insurance industry.”





The AI-driven system joins a suite of AI tools which have been developed by Huize under its bold “AI+” strategy. In 2023, the Company introduced its proprietary AI Marketing Assistant, which is now being actively used by its consultants and agents. The following year, it introduced a new AI-driven large language model to support business development. Beyond China, Huize’s international arm, Poni Insurtech, is working to introduce similar technology to Vietnam-based Global Care, which it acquired in 2024.







About Huize Holding Limited







Huize Holding Limited is a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in Asia. Targeting mass affluent consumers, Huize is dedicated to serving consumers for their life-long insurance needs. Its online-to-offline integrated insurance ecosystem covers the entire insurance life cycle and offers consumers a wide spectrum of insurance products, one-stop services, and a streamlined transaction experience across all scenarios. By leveraging AI, data analytics, and digital capabilities, Huize empowers the insurance service chain with proprietary technology-enabled solutions for insurance consultation, user engagement, marketing, risk management, and claims service.





For more information, please visit



http://ir.huize.com



or follow us on social media via LinkedIn (



https://www.linkedin.com/company/huize-holding-limited



), Twitter (



https://twitter.com/huizeholding



) and Webull (



https://www.webull.com/quote/nasdaq-huiz



).







About Poni Insurtech







Poni Insurtech is the international brand of Huize, Asia’s leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions. Headquartered in Singapore, Poni Insurtech is committed to building a pan-Asian digital insurance distribution platform. Featuring a presence in regional hubs including Singapore and Hong Kong, Poni Insurtech has made its debut in Vietnam in 2024, with plans to expand into other high-growth ASEAN markets such as Indonesia and Philippines. Through its consumer facing apps and cloud-based API solutions, Poni Insurtech provides consumers with simple, affordable, and customized insurance solutions, empowers insurers with quick and hassle-free digitalization solutions to efficiently reach mass affluent consumers, and creates new revenue opportunities for partnering e-commerce platforms, merchants, and independent collaborators and agents. Poni Insurtech aims to reshape the insurance landscape by driving greater efficiency, accessibility, and value across the entire ecosystem.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:









Investor Relations







Kenny Lo





Investor Relations Manager







investor@huize.com









Media Relations









mediacenter@huize.com









Christensen







In China





Ms. Dee Wang





Phone: +86-10-5900-1548





Email:



dee.wang@christensencomms.com







In U.S.





Ms. Linda Bergkamp





Phone: +1-480-614-3004





Email:



linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.