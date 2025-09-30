Huize Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt (HUIZ) Price Target Increased by 10.62% to 4.25

The average one-year price target for Huize Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:HUIZ) has been revised to $4.25 / share. This is an increase of 10.62% from the prior estimate of $3.84 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.32 to a high of $5.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.83% from the latest reported closing price of $3.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huize Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUIZ is 0.00%, an increase of 26.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3,870.07% to 84K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 46K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 99.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUIZ by 2,914.83% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 36K shares.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

