Huize Holding Limited to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 24, 2025

Huize Holding Limited will announce Q4 and full year 2024 financial results on March 24, 2025, with a conference call.

Huize Holding Limited, a leading insurance technology platform in Asia, announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on March 24, 2025, before U.S. markets open. The company's management will hold anearnings conference callat 8:00 A.M. ET on the same day, and participants must register in advance using a provided link. Huize leverages AI and data-driven solutions to connect consumers, insurance carriers, and distribution partners, aiming to serve the insurance needs of mass affluent consumers through a comprehensive, integrated ecosystem. For more information, including registration for the call, visit their investor relations website.

Potential Positives

The announcement of the upcomingearnings conference callindicates transparency and provides investors with important financial information, reflecting the company's commitment to stakeholder communication.

Huize is positioning itself as a leader in the insurance technology sector by leveraging AI and data analytics, which may enhance its competitive advantage in the market.

The planned comprehensive coverage of the fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results could signal the company’s stability and growth potential, attracting investor interest.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any financial data or insights into the company's performance for 2024, which may cause concern among investors regarding transparency and financial health.



The announcement of unaudited financial results before the U.S. market opens may indicate that the company is facing challenges in finalizing its financials, potentially leading to negative speculation about its current standing.



There is a lack of specific performance metrics or guidance, leaving stakeholders without essential context for evaluating the company's progress and future outlook.

When will Huize release its financial results?

Huize plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 unaudited financial results before the U.S. market opens on March 24, 2025.

What time is theearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on March 24, 2025.

How can I participate in the conference call?

Participants must register using the provided link to receive dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN for the call.

Where can I find the webcast of the conference call?

A live and archived webcast will be available on Huize's investor relations website at http://ir.huize.com.

Who should I contact for investor inquiries?

For investor inquiries, contact Kenny Lo, Investor Relations Manager at investor@huize.com.

$HUIZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $HUIZ stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UBS GROUP AG added 8,112 shares (+859.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,201

QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 8 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30

SHENZHEN, China, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in Asia, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 unaudited financial results before the U.S. market opens on Monday, March 24, 2025.





The Company’s management team will hold anearnings conference callat 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Monday, March 24, 2025 (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Monday, March 24, 2025). Details for the conference call are as follows:





Event Title: Huize Holding Limited’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call





Registration Link:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIff2f67b8a24a43ce9c629fd34a76678d







All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a confirmation email containing dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.





Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at



http://ir.huize.com



.







About Huize Holding Limited







Huize Holding Limited is a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in Asia. Targeting mass affluent consumers, Huize is dedicated to serving consumers for their life-long insurance needs. Its online-to-offline integrated insurance ecosystem covers the entire insurance life cycle and offers consumers a wide spectrum of insurance products, one-stop services, and a streamlined transaction experience across all scenarios. By leveraging AI, data analytics, and digital capabilities, Huize empowers the insurance service chain with proprietary technology-enabled solutions for insurance consultation, user engagement, marketing, risk management, and claims service.





For more information, please visit



http://ir.huize.com



or follow us on social media via LinkedIn (



https://www.linkedin.com/company/huize-holding-limited



), X (



https://x.com/huizeholding



) and Webull (



https://www.webull.com/quote/nasdaq-huiz



).







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:









Investor Relations







Kenny Lo





Investor Relations Manager







investor@huize.com









Media Relations









mediacenter@huize.com









Christensen







In China





Ms. Dee Wang





Phone: +86-10-5900-1548





Email:



dee.wang@christensencomms.com







In U.S.





Ms. Linda Bergkamp





Phone: +1-480-614-3004





Email:



linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com





