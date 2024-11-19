Huize Holding Announces ADS Ratio Change on Nasdaq

Huize Holding (HUIZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Huize Holding Limited has announced a significant change in its American Depositary Shares (ADS) ratio, adjusting from 1 ADS to 20 Class A ordinary shares to 1 ADS to 100 shares. This change, effective December 9, 2024, will result in a one-for-five reverse split of ADSs for holders, while the company’s shares will continue to trade under the ticker symbol ‘HUIZ’ on Nasdaq. The adjustment will not affect the underlying Class A ordinary shares, as Citibank will manage the exchange process.

For further insights into HUIZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.