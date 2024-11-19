Huize Holding Announces ADS Ratio Change on Nasdaq

Huize Holding (HUIZ) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Huize Holding Limited has announced a significant change in its American Depositary Shares (ADS) ratio, adjusting from 1 ADS to 20 Class A ordinary shares to 1 ADS to 100 shares. This change, effective December 9, 2024, will result in a one-for-five reverse split of ADSs for holders, while the company’s shares will continue to trade under the ticker symbol ‘HUIZ’ on Nasdaq. The adjustment will not affect the underlying Class A ordinary shares, as Citibank will manage the exchange process.
For further insights into HUIZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Another Paramount+ (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Hike Hits Europe
- Ford (NYSE:F) Cuts Jobs in Europe
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Names New AI Chip Line “Jaguar Shores”
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.