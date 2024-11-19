News & Insights

Stocks

Huize Holding Announces ADS Ratio Change on Nasdaq

November 19, 2024 — 04:59 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Huize Holding (HUIZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Huize Holding Limited has announced a significant change in its American Depositary Shares (ADS) ratio, adjusting from 1 ADS to 20 Class A ordinary shares to 1 ADS to 100 shares. This change, effective December 9, 2024, will result in a one-for-five reverse split of ADSs for holders, while the company’s shares will continue to trade under the ticker symbol ‘HUIZ’ on Nasdaq. The adjustment will not affect the underlying Class A ordinary shares, as Citibank will manage the exchange process.

For further insights into HUIZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HUIZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.