Huitongda Network’s Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

November 12, 2024 — 05:39 am EST

Huitongda Network Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:9878) has released an update.

Huitongda Network Co., Ltd. successfully passed all proposed resolutions during its 2024 second extraordinary general meeting, with resounding shareholder support. The special resolutions included the adoption of the 2024 H Share Option Scheme, which received a 99.83% approval rate. This outcome reflects strong investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction and governance.

