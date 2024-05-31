Huitongda Network Adjusts RSU Grants and Targets

Huitongda Network Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:9878) has released an update.

Huitongda Network Co., Ltd. has announced the lapse of 570,000 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) due to resignations and position changes within the company, alongside the approval of a new grant of 413,000 RSUs to selected participants. These new RSUs, which are set to vest in April 2027, are contingent on the fulfillment of performance targets, including a 100% increase in net profits by 2026. The company has put a clawback mechanism in place for any RSUs in case the performance conditions are not met.

