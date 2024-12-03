News & Insights

Huisen Household Alters Financial Year-End for Efficiency

December 03, 2024 — 03:38 am EST

Huisen Household International Group Limited (HK:2127) has released an update.

Huisen Household International Group Limited has announced a change in its financial year-end date from December 31 to June 30, effective immediately. This strategic move aims to enhance resource efficiency and alleviate pressure from the Chinese New Year holiday variations. Investors can expect the company’s next audited financial statements to cover a unique 18-month period ending June 30, 2025.

