Huisen Group Searches for New Auditor After Resignation

November 29, 2024 — 09:39 am EST

Huisen Household International Group Limited (HK:2127) has released an update.

Huisen Household International Group Limited has announced the resignation of their auditor, ZHONGHUI ANDA CPA Limited, effective November 29, 2024, due to concerns over unpaid fees and professional risks. The company is actively seeking a new auditor to fill the vacancy and will update the public accordingly. The board expressed gratitude towards ZHONGHUI ANDA CPA Limited for their services.

