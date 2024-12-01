Huili Resources Welcomes New Board Appointment

Huili Resources (Group) Limited (HK:1303) has released an update.

Huili Resources (Group) Limited has announced a significant change in its board composition, with Ms. Huang Mei resigning as an independent non-executive director and Mr. Yuen Koon Tung stepping into the role. Mr. Yuen brings extensive financial expertise to the company, having previously served in various prestigious positions within the financial sector. This strategic appointment is expected to enhance the company’s governance and oversight capabilities.

