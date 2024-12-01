News & Insights

Stocks

Huili Resources Welcomes New Board Appointment

December 01, 2024 — 05:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Huili Resources (Group) Limited (HK:1303) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Huili Resources (Group) Limited has announced a significant change in its board composition, with Ms. Huang Mei resigning as an independent non-executive director and Mr. Yuen Koon Tung stepping into the role. Mr. Yuen brings extensive financial expertise to the company, having previously served in various prestigious positions within the financial sector. This strategic appointment is expected to enhance the company’s governance and oversight capabilities.

For further insights into HK:1303 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.