Huili Resources Unveils Board and Committee Roles

Huili Resources (Group) Limited (HK:1303) has released an update.

Huili Resources (Group) Limited has announced its board of directors and the members of its executive and committee roles. The company is led by Chairman Cui Yazhou, with a diverse team of executive and independent non-executive directors overseeing audit, nomination, and remuneration committees. This strategic leadership composition aims to enhance corporate governance and drive sustainable growth in the financial markets.

