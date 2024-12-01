News & Insights

Stocks

Huili Resources Unveils Board and Committee Roles

December 01, 2024 — 05:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Huili Resources (Group) Limited (HK:1303) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Huili Resources (Group) Limited has announced its board of directors and the members of its executive and committee roles. The company is led by Chairman Cui Yazhou, with a diverse team of executive and independent non-executive directors overseeing audit, nomination, and remuneration committees. This strategic leadership composition aims to enhance corporate governance and drive sustainable growth in the financial markets.

For further insights into HK:1303 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.