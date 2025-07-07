HUHUTECH International Group Inc. to Showcase Business Vision at ORY APAC-US Conference 2025 in Singapore

HUHUTECH International Group will present its business vision at the ORY APAC-US Conference 2025 in Singapore on July 9.

Potential Positives

HUHUTECH's participation in the ORY APAC-US Conference 2025 provides an opportunity to showcase its business and future plans to a wide audience of investors and industry leaders.

Highlighting its products and services for the pan-semiconductor industry positions HUHUTECH as a key player within a significant and growing market.

The event presents a platform for networking and collaboration, potentially leading to strategic partnerships and investment opportunities for the company.

Potential Negatives

Participation in the ORY APAC-US Conference may highlight a need for greater visibility and outreach efforts in the competitive factory management and monitoring systems sector.

The forward-looking statements disclaimer suggests inherent risks and uncertainties regarding the Company's future performance, potentially signaling to investors a lack of confidence in concrete growth projections.

Details on the Company's financial performance or specific growth metrics are not provided, which may raise questions among investors about its current standing and future prospects.

Wuxi, China, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HUHU) (the “Company” or “HUHUTECH”), a professional provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems, announced today that the Company will participate in the ORY APAC-US Conference 2025 on July 9, 2025, at Capella Singapore in Singapore. During the conference, HUHUTECH’s Chairperson of the Board, Ms. Yinglai Wang, will introduce the business and present the Company’s vision and plans to a broad network of investors and other industry leaders.





Details of the event are as follows:







ORY APAC-US Conference 2025







Date: July 8-9, 2025





Location: Singapore





Venue: Capella Singapore





For more information on the ORY APAC-US Conference 2025, visit the conference website at



https://www.oryconference.com/



. Registration is required to attend the conference.





The ORY APAC-US Conference 2025 is a dynamic venue for financial market professionals, investors and companies across the globe, dedicated to fostering growth in the APAC region. The conference strives to ignite meaningful discussions and innovative idea-sharing around the U.S. capital markets. By bringing industry leaders together under one roof, it creates an environment where collaboration flourishes.







About HUHUTECH International Group Inc.







HUHUTECH International Group Inc. is a professional provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems. Through its subsidiaries in China, Japan, the United States, and Germany, HUHUTECH designs and provides customized high-purity gas and chemical production system and equipment. The Company's products mainly include high-purity process systems (HPS) and factory management control systems (FMCS), which effectively increase operation efficiency by using standardized module software. The modularity of HUHUTECH's software solution reduces the errors caused by frequent updates of the program. As a nationally recognized brand, HUHUTECH serves major players in the pan-semiconductor industry. Its products and services are widely used by semi-conductor manufacturers, LED and micro-electronics factories, as well as some pharmaceutical, food and beverage manufacturers. For more information, please visit the Company's website:



ir.huhutech.com.cn



.







Forward-Looking Statements









Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," or other similar expressions in this prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").









For more information, please contact:









HUHUTECH International Group Inc.







Investor Relations Department





Email:



ir@huhutech.com.cn









Ascent Investor Relations LLC







Tina Xiao





Phone: +1-646-932-7242





Email:



investors@ascent-ir.com





