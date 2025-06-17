HUHUTECH International Group Inc. Launches U.S. Subsidiary Aspirational Technology to Serve Semiconductor Industry

HUHUTECH International Group Inc. announces subsidiary launch in Arizona, targeting U.S. semiconductor market with tailored production solutions.

HUHUTECH International Group Inc. has announced the establishment of its wholly owned subsidiary, Aspirational Technology Co., in Arizona, marking its entry into the U.S. market and a significant step in its global expansion strategy. This subsidiary will focus on providing localized, end-to-end solutions for the U.S. semiconductor industry, specifically in high-purity gas and chemical production systems. Utilizing a professional local team, Aspirational Technology aims to create a responsive service network that encompasses the entire lifecycle of production systems, including design, installation, and maintenance. HUHUTECH's CEO, Mr. Yujun Xiao, emphasized the company's commitment to meeting local client needs and enhancing the semiconductor industry in the U.S., while also positioning the company for accelerated international growth and added shareholder value.

HUHUTECH's establishment of a subsidiary, Aspirational Technology, in the U.S. marks a strategic expansion into a significant market for the semiconductor industry.

The new subsidiary aims to provide localized, end-to-end solutions for high-purity gas and chemical production systems, enhancing service delivery for U.S. clients.

This move indicates HUHUTECH's commitment to strengthening its global presence and potentially increasing shareholder value through international growth.

The establishment of a U.S. subsidiary may highlight previous limitations in HUHUTECH's ability to penetrate the U.S. market without local presence, raising concerns about its competitiveness in the global semiconductor industry prior to this move.

The press release does not provide specific financial projections or expected outcomes from this expansion, which may lead to uncertainty among investors regarding the potential return on investment.

Forward-looking statements included in the release indicate that actual results may significantly differ from expectations, introducing potential volatility and caution for investors.

Wuxi, China, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HUHU) (the “Company” or “HUHUTECH”), a professional provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems, today announced that it previously established its wholly owned subsidiary, ASPIRATIONAL TECHNOLOGY CO. (“Aspirational Technology”) in Arizona, United States, on January 30, 2025. The strategic move marks HUHUTECH’s entrance into the U.S. market, a significant step in its global expansion, and positions the Company to serve the U.S. semiconductor industry with localized, end-to-end solutions for high-purity gas and chemical production systems.





By leveraging a professional local team and regional resources, Aspirational Technology aims to build a highly responsive service network that enables close collaboration with U.S. clients. It will offer a full suite of services covering the entire life cycle of high-purity gas and chemical production systems, from customized system design and precise installation and commissioning to after-sales maintenance and support.





Mr. Yujun Xiao, Chief Executive Officer of HUHUTECH, commented, “Establishing our U.S. subsidiary marks a new chapter for HUHUTECH as we deepen our commitment to global markets. The United States is home to one of the world’s most dynamic semiconductor industries, and our strategic expansion will allow us to tap into the vast potential of its high-purity gas and chemical production system market. We plan to focus on providing highly localized, one-stop, end-to-end services designed to meet the needs of local clients and empower the advancement of the semiconductor industry in the U.S. With the launch of Aspirational Technology, we are confident that we will not only accelerate our international growth but also deliver greater value for our shareholders.”







About HUHUTECH International Group Inc.







HUHUTECH International Group Inc. is a professional provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems. Through its subsidiaries in China, Japan and the United States, HUHUTECH designs and provides customized high-purity gas and chemical production system and equipment. The Company's products mainly include high-purity process systems (HPS) and factory management control systems (FMCS), which effectively increase operation efficiency by using standardized module software. The modularity of HUHUTECH's software solution reduces the errors caused by frequent updates of the program. As a nationally recognized brand, HUHUTECH serves major players in the pan-semiconductor industry. Its products and services are widely used by semi-conductor manufacturers, LED and micro-electronics factories, as well as some pharmaceutical, food and beverage manufacturers. For more information, please visit the Company's website:



ir.huhutech.com.cn



.







Forward-Looking Statements









Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," or other similar expressions in this prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").









For more information, please contact:









HUHUTECH International Group Inc.







Investor Relations Department





Email:



ir@huhutech.com.cn









Ascent Investor Relations LLC







Tina Xiao





Phone: +1-646-932-7242





Email:



investors@ascent-ir.com





