HUHUTECH International Group Inc. Acquires Huhu Technologies Deutschland GmbH to Expand Presence in European Semiconductor Market

HUHUTECH International Group Inc., a provider of factory facility management systems, has announced the acquisition of Huhu Technologies Deutschland GmbH, completing the deal on May 7, 2025, for €25,000 (approximately $28,930). This acquisition is part of HUHUTECH's strategy to expand into the European market for high-purity gas and chemical production systems tailored to the semiconductor industry. With Huhu Deutschland now operating as a wholly owned subsidiary, the company plans to offer localized services, including customized design and installation, to meet the needs of German clients. CEO Yujun Xiao highlighted Germany's strategic importance in the global semiconductor supply chain and expressed commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions while creating long-term value for stakeholders.

HUHUTECH's acquisition of Huhu Technologies Deutschland GmbH establishes a strategic presence in the German semiconductor market, allowing the company to tap into a key segment of the global supply chain.

The acquisition enhances HUHUTECH's capabilities by enabling localized service offerings, including customized system design and after-sales support, which can lead to better customer satisfaction and retention.

With the completion of this acquisition, HUHUTECH can potentially unlock growth opportunities in the broader European market, aligning with the company's globalization strategy.

The acquisition was made for a relatively low consideration of €25,000, positioning HUHUTECH to enhance its operational footprint with potentially strong returns on investment in the high-purity gas and chemical production systems sector.

Prior to the acquisition, Huhu Deutschland had no actual operations, indicating a lack of established business performance or market presence.

The total consideration for the acquisition was €25,000 (approximately US$28,930), which may raise questions about the perceived value or viability of Huhu Deutschland as a subsidiary.

Wuxi, China, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HUHU) (the “Company” or “HUHUTECH”), a professional provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems, today announced that on March 7, 2025, it entered into a share purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) with Mr. Zhi Zhang to acquire 100% of the issued equity interests of Huhu Technologies Deutschland GmbH (“Huhu Deutschland”). This acquisition is a part of the Company’s global growth strategy to establish HUHUTECH’s presence in the European market for high-purity gas and chemical production systems in the semiconductor industry. The acquisition was completed on May 7, 2025.





Pursuant to the Agreement, HUHUTECH agreed to acquire 100% of the equity interests of Huhu Deutschland from its sole shareholder, Mr. Zhi Zhang, for a total consideration of €25,000.00 (approximately US$28,930.00).





Following the acquisition, Huhu Deutschland became HUHUTECH’s wholly owned subsidiary in Germany. Huhu Deutschland aims to focus on developing the high-purity gas and chemical production systems market within the German semiconductor industry. With a localization strategy, Huhu Deutschland will offer comprehensive, end-to-end services tailored to the needs of local clients including customized system design, precise installation and commissioning, and after-sales maintenance and support. Prior to the acquisition, Huhu Deutschland had no actual operations.





Mr. Yujun Xiao, Chief Executive Officer of HUHUTECH, commented, “We are excited to establish our presence in Germany, a strategic part of our globalization journey. As a powerhouse in the global semiconductor supply chain, Germany represents a strategic market opportunity for HUHUTECH. Our entrance into the German market will not only enable us to unlock local market potential but also establish a gateway to the broader European semiconductor industry. Leveraging our proven technical expertise and commitment to localized service, Huhu Deutschland will deliver full-process, one-stop solutions to support the growth of our German clients. Looking ahead, we remain committed to executing our international strategy and creating long-term value for our stakeholders while contributing to the advancement of the global semiconductor industry.”







About HUHUTECH International Group Inc.







HUHUTECH International Group Inc. is a professional provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems. Through its subsidiaries in China, Japan, the United States, and Germany, HUHUTECH designs and provides customized high-purity gas and chemical production system and equipment. The Company's products mainly include high-purity process systems (HPS) and factory management control systems (FMCS), which effectively increase operation efficiency by using standardized module software. The modularity of HUHUTECH's software solution reduces the errors caused by frequent updates of the program. As a nationally recognized brand, HUHUTECH serves major players in the pan-semiconductor industry. Its products and services are widely used by semi-conductor manufacturers, LED and micro-electronics factories, as well as some pharmaceutical, food and beverage manufacturers. For more information, please visit the Company's website:



ir.huhutech.com.cn



.







Forward-Looking Statements









Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," or other similar expressions in this prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").









For more information, please contact:









HUHUTECH International Group Inc.







Investor Relations Department





Email:



ir@huhutech.com.cn









Ascent Investor Relations LLC







Tina Xiao





Phone: +1-646-932-7242





Email:



investors@ascent-ir.com





