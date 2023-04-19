Hugoton RoyaltyTrust Unit Ben Int (HGTXU) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Hugoton RoyaltyTrust Unit Ben Int said on April 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.15 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $1.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.65%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hugoton RoyaltyTrust Unit Ben Int. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HGTXU is 0.10%, an increase of 10.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.75% to 453K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pinnacle Holdings holds 263K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 226K shares, representing an increase of 13.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HGTXU by 7.51% over the last quarter.

Price Jennifer C. holds 190K shares. No change in the last quarter.

