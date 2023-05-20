Hugoton Royalty Trust (HGTXU) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Hugoton Royalty Trust said on May 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $1.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.45%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hugoton Royalty Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HGTXU is 0.11%, a decrease of 28.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.09% to 439K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pinnacle Holdings holds 249K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 263K shares, representing a decrease of 5.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HGTXU by 0.86% over the last quarter.

Price Jennifer C. holds 190K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Key filings for this company:

