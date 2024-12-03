Hugo Boss upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS

UBS analyst Susy Tibaldi upgraded Hugo Boss (BOSSY) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of EUR 49, up from EUR 41. The firm expects a re-rating on the company’s improving promo environment and consumer, favorable geographic exposure, earning cuts bottoming out and the stock’s trough multiple.

