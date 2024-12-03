Hugo Boss upgraded to Buy from Add at Baader Helvea

Baader Helvea upgraded Hugo Boss (BOSSY) to Buy from Add with a EUR 45 price target The firm views the recent selloff in the shares as overdone.
