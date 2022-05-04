Hugo Boss sticks to 2022 outlook despite COVID restrictions, Ukraine war

BERLIN, May 4 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss BOSSn.DE confirmed its 2022 outlook for sales and profit despite uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine and COVID-19-related restrictions in China.

The company known for its smart men's suits said momentum in the Americas and Europe helped currency-adjusted group sales grow 52% to 772 million euro ($811.45 million) in the first quarter.

The company reiterated that it expects 2022 sales will grow up to 15% to up to 3.2 billion euros, while operating profit should rise up to 25% to up to 285 million euros.

($1 = 0.9514 euros)

