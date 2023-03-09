Hugo Boss sees slowing sales in 2023

Adds context, details on Asia/Pacific and capex, share move

March 9 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss BOSSn.DE on Thursday said it expected 2023 sales to grow at a mid-single-digit percentage rate, slower than last year even as it sees sales improving in the Asia and Pacific region.

The luxury group faces tougher comparisons figures in 2023 after it rode the wave of its recent brand revamp last year, with sales rising 27% to 3.65 billion euros ($3.85 billion), as pre-announced in January.

In the Asia and Pacific region, Hugo Boss expects its 2023 sales to rise "in the teens" percentage range, against a 10% increase last year.

The company also sees its operating profit increasing in a range of 5% to 12% to between 350 million and 375 million euros, compared with 335 million euros in 2022. Analysts had expected an operating profit of 360 million euros for 2023.

"Company investments to further strengthen products, brands, and digital expertise are expected to be more than offset by further efficiency gains," Hugo Boss said in a statement.

It expects 2023 capital expenditures to come between 200 million and 250 million euros, against 191 million euros a year earlier.

The company's shares were down 2.6% in early Frankfurt trade. ($1 = 0.9477 euros)

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini and Anastasiia Kozlova in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((linda.pasquini@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7785261;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.