Hugo Boss sees slowing sales in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

March 09, 2023 — 01:48 am EST

Written by Linda Pasquini and Anastasiia Kozlova for Reuters ->

March 9 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss BOSSn.DE on Thursday said it expected 2023 sales to grow at a mid-single-digit percentage rate, slower than last year even as it sees sales improving in the Asia and Pacific region.

It forecast operating profit (EBIT) growth of between 5% and 12% to a level of 350 million to 375 million euros ($369.18 million to 395.55 million), ahead of the 335 million euros it reported for 2022. Analysts had expected an EBIT of 360 million euros for 2023.

Hugo Boss had pre-released its annual results in January, with sales rising 27% to 3.65 billion euros driven by its 2022 brand revamp. ($1 = 0.9480 euros)

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini and Anastasiia Kozlova in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((linda.pasquini@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7785261;))

