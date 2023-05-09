News & Insights

Markets

Hugo Boss Says Pursuing Goal Of Bringing Local Sourcing Activities Even Closer To Sales Markets

May 09, 2023 — 10:31 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - At the Annual General Meeting, Hugo Boss AG's (HUGSF.PK) Chief Executive Officer Daniel Grieder said that the company is pursuing the goal of bringing its local sourcing activities even closer to its sales markets. Already today, 46% of merchandise is sourced in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa and 14% of its total sourcing volume is produced at own production facilities.

Daniel said that the company has set ourselves ambitious goals, such as decreasing CO2 emissions by at least 50% until 2030 and aiming for by 2050.

Meanwhile, Yves Müller, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Hugo Boss, said that the company expects a gradual normalization of the company's inventory position by the end of the current fiscal year.

Fiscal year 2023 is set to be a further important milestone in achieving midterm financial ambition.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.