Hugo Boss Sales Climb In Q4, FY22; Sees Higher EBIT

(RTTNews) - German luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss AG (HUGSF.PK) reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter preliminary sales grew 18 percent to 1.07 billion euros from last year's 905 million euros. The company noted that quarterly sales exceeded the 1 billion euros mark for the first time in its history.

Currency-adjusted revenues in the fourth quarter increased 15 percent, exceeding 2019 levels by 29 percent.

The company expects operating profit or EBIT, a key earnings metric, to increase 4 percent to 104 million euros on a preliminary basis.

For fiscal 2022, HUGO BOSS achieved sales of 3.65 billion euros, a growth of 31 percent in reporting currency. On a currency-adjusted basis, revenue increased 27 percent.

EBIT is expected to increase 47 percent to 335 million euros on a preliminary basis, thereby exceeding current market expectations. The EBIT margin for full year is expected to increase to a level of 9.2 percent from 8.2 percent last year.

HUGO BOSS will publish its final results for 2022 and its financial outlook for the fiscal year 2023 on March 9.

