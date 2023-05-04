News & Insights

Hugo Boss raises operating profit outlook after Q1 sales jump

May 04, 2023 — 01:43 am EDT

Written by Linda Pasquini and Elizaveta Gladun for Reuters ->

May 4(Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss BOSSn.DE on Thursday raised its full-year operating profit guidance after reporting a double-digit jump in first-quarter sales.

The company expects its operating profit (EBIT) to grow between 10% and 20% to reach a level of 370 million to 400 million euros ($410 million to $443 million) in 2023, compared to the previously expected 5% to 12% growth.

Analysts had forecast an EBIT of 377 million euros for 2023 in a poll provided by the company.

($1 = 0.9023 euros)

