Hugo Boss Q4 Results Climb, Ups Dividend; Sees Growth In FY24 And Delay In FY25 Sales Target

(RTTNews) - German luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss AG (HUGSF.PK) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to equity holders of the parent grew 22 percent to 85 million euros from last year's 70 million euros.

Earnings per share went up to 1.23 euros from 1.02 euros a year ago.

EBITDA grew 2 percent from last year to 219 million euros, and EBITDA margin improved to 18.6 percent from 18.2 percent last year.

Sales for the quarter increased 10 percent to 1.18 billion euros from last year's 1.07 billion euros. Sales grew 13 percent on a currency adjusted basis.

Further, the Managing Board and Supervisory Board intend to propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 14 a dividend of 1.35 euros per share for 2023, an increase of 35 percent year over year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, HUGO BOSS expects Group sales to increase within a range of 3 percent to 6 percent to a level of around 4.30 billion euros to 4.45 billion euros.

EBIT for the year would grow between 5 percent and 15 percent to a level of around 430 million euros to 475 million euros. The EBIT margin is forecast to increase to a level of between 10.0 percent and 10.7 percent in 2024.

Further ahead, the company said its 2025 sales ambition of 5 billion euros might be slightly delayed amid weak consumer sentiment, against the backdrop of the ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties.

Irrespective of this, HUGO BOSS continues to see considerable growth opportunities as part of "CLAIM 5."

The Company continues to target noticeable improvements in profitability, with EBIT expected to grow faster than sales also in the coming years.

Accordingly, HUGO BOSS reconfirmed its ambition of improving its EBIT margin to a level of at least 12 percent by 2025.

Further, the company announced, on March 6, that Daniel Grieder was reappointed Chairman of the Managing Board and CEO of HUGO BOSS until December 31, 2028.

Oliver Timm, in addition to his role as CSO of HUGO BOSS, was appointed Deputy CEO. He was already reappointed CSO in March 2023 until December 31, 2026.

Yves Müller was reappointed CFO and COO of HUGO BOSS until December 31, 2027.

