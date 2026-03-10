Hugo Boss Q4 Profit Climbs, Backs Cautious FY26 View, Cuts Dividend; Plans EUR 200 Mln Buyback

(RTTNews) - Hugo Boss AG, a German luxury fashion company, reported Tuesday higher profit in its fourth quarter with increased sales. Looking ahead, the firm maintained its cautious outlook for fiscal 2026, and trimmed dividend.

Further, HUGO BOSS announced share buyback of up to 200 million euros until year end 2027.

In addition, the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board intend to propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 21 to only pay the legal minimum dividend of 0.04 euro per share for fiscal year 2025, compared to 1.40 euros last year.

In the fourth quarter, net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company climbed 30 percent to 109 million euros from last year's 84 million euros.

Earnings per share grew to 1.57 euros from 1.21 euros last year.

EBITDA edged up 1 percent year-over-year to 276 million euros, while EBITDA margin dropped 30 basis points to 21.5%.

Sales increased 2 percent to 1.281 billion euros from prior year's 1.249 billion euros. In constant currency rates, sales grew 7%.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company continues to project EBIT to decrease to a level of 300 million euros and 350 million euros from last year's 391 million euros, and net income to develop broadly in line with EBIT.

The company continues to expect currency-adjusted Group sales to decline mid- to high-single digits in 2026 reflecting initiated brand and channel realignment, before returning to growth from 2027 onwards.

For HUGO BOSS, fiscal year 2026 will play a crucial role in its journey toward long-term profitable growth, the firm added.

