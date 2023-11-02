News & Insights

Hugo Boss Q3 sales match market expectations

November 02, 2023 — 02:49 am EDT

Written by Linda Pasquini for Reuters ->

Nov 2(Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss BOSSn.DE reported third-quarter sales and operating profit in line with market expectations on Thursday, citing continued brand momentum across its regions and channels.

Quarterly sales rose 15% to 1.03 billion euros ($1.09 billion) from 933 million a year earlier, roughly in line with analysts' estimate of 1.02 billion in a poll provided by the company.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 12% to 103 million euros in the quarter, also matching analysts' estimate of 102 million euros.

Hugo Boss confirmed its annual guidance for sales of 4.10-4.20 billion euros and an operating profit of 400-420 million euros, corresponding to 20%-25% growth.

The company said it remained vigilant on current geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic uncertainties, which could drag consumer sentiment in the future.

