Hugo Boss Q3 sales match market expectations

Nov 2(Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss BOSSn.DE reported third-quarter sales in line with market expectations on Thursday, citing continued brand momentum across its regions and channels.

Quarterly sales rose 15% to 1.03 billion euros ($1.09 billion) from 933 million a year earlier, roughly in line with analysts' estimate of 1.02 billion in a poll provided by the company.

($1 = 0.9438 euros)

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

