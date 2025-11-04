Hugo Boss Q3 Profit Rises, Sales Down; Now Expects FY25 Results At Low-end Of Outlook Ranges

(RTTNews) - Hugo Boss AG (BOSSY, BOSS.DE), a German luxury fashion company, reported Tuesday higher profit in its third quarter, despite weak sales. Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2025 outlook, now expecting at the lower ends of its guidance ranges.

In the third quarter, net income attributable to equity holders of the parent grew 7 percent to 59 million euros from last year's 55 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.85 euro, up 7 percent from prior year's 0.79 euro.

Operating result or EBIT remained largely stable at 95 million euros. EBIT margin increased 30 basis points to 9.6 percent.

Group sales fell 4 percent to 989 million euros from 1.03 billion euros a year ago amid persistently challenging market conditions. Group sales in constant currency declined 1 percent.

Sales improvements in the Americas was more than offset by moderate revenue declines in EMEA and Asia/Pacific.

Looking ahead, HUGO BOSS confirmed its top- and bottom-line outlook for fiscal year 2025.

In line with market expectations, the company now expects Group sales and EBIT to align with the lower ends of its guidance ranges, reflecting ongoing macroeconomic volatility and substantial currency headwinds throughout 2025.

Group sales are projected between 4.2 billion euros to 4.4 billion euros, and EBIT is projected between 380 million euros to 440 million euros.

HUGO BOSS said it will provide an update on its "CLAIM 5" strategy on December 3

