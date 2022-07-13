Hugo Boss Q2 Preliminary Revenues Up 40%; Raises FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - German luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss AG (HUGSF.PK) reported that its preliminary group revenues for the second quarter rose 40% to 878 million euros from last year's 629 million euros. It raised its outlook for the current fiscal year.

Currency-adjusted group sales for the second quarter increased 34% compared to the prior-year period.

Quarterly operating profit (EBIT) was 100 million euros, significantly above the prior-year level's 42 million euros. The development mainly reflected the strong Group sales development as well as noticeable improvements in gross margin driven by an overall higher share of full-price sales.

The company now forecasts group sales in fiscal year 2022 to increase between 20% and 25% to a new level of between 3.3 billion euros and 3.5 billion euros. Previously, it expected annual group sales to increase between 10% and 15% to a level of between 3.1 billion euros and 3.2 billion euros.

EBIT in 2022 is now expected to increase between 25% and 35% to a level of between 285 million euros and 310 million euros. Previously, the company projected annual EBIT to increase of between 10% to 25% to an amount of between 250 million euros and 285 million euros.

The company will publish its full second quarter 2022 results on August 3.

