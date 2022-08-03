HUGO BOSS Q2 EBIT Increases; Raises FY22 Forecast

Markets

(RTTNews) - HUGO BOSS (HUGSF.PK) reported that its second quarter operating result, or EBIT more than doubled to 100 million euros from 42 million euros, prior year. In the group currency, sales increased by 40% to 878 million euros in the three-month period. Currency-neutral Group sales increased by 34% from previous year.

HUGO BOSS has raised its sales and earnings forecast for the current fiscal year. The company now expects to be able to increase consolidated sales by 20% to 25% to a new record level of 3.3 billion euros to 3.5 billion euros in 2022, revised from previous forecast of an increase of 10% to 15% to a level of 3.1 billion euros to 3.2 billion euros. The company now expects an increase of between 25% and 35% to a level of between 285 million euros and 310 million euros for EBIT in 2022, revised from previous forecast of an increase of between 10% and 25% to an amount of between 250 million and 285 million euros.

"With this momentum, we will continue to work consistently on the implementation of our 'CLAIM 5' growth strategy and pursue our ambition of being one of the 100 leading brands worldwide," said Daniel Grieder, CEO of HUGO BOSS.

