Hugo Boss Q1 Profit, Sales Rise; Maintains FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - German luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss AG (HUGSF.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company grew 9 percent to 38 million euros from last year's 35 million euros.

Earnings per share were 0.55 euro, up 9 percent from 0.50 euro a year ago.

Operating result or EBIT was 69 million euros, 6 percent above the prior-year level of 65 million euros. As a result, the Group's EBIT margin increased 10 basis points to 6.8 percent.

Group sales in the three-month period amounted to 1.01 billion euros, 5 percent higher than last year's 968 million euros. Sales growth was 6 percent on a currency-adjusted basis, with revenue improvements across both brands, all regions, and all distribution channels.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Hugo Boss continues to expect Group sales to increase within a range of 3 percent to 6 percent to a level of around 4.30 billion euros to 4.45 billion euros from last year's 4.2 billion euros.

EBIT for the year is still expected to grow between 5 percent and 15 percent to around 430 million euros to 475 million euros, compared to prior year's 410 million. The company continues to expect EBIT margin to increase to a level of between 10 percent and 10.7 percent in 2024, compared to 9.8 percent a year ago.

