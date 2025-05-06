Markets

HUGO BOSS Q1 Net Income Declines; Confirms 2025 Outlook

May 06, 2025 — 02:11 am EDT

(RTTNews) - HUGO BOSS reported that its first quarter net income to shareholders declined 8% year-over-year to 35 million euros. Earnings per share was 0.51 euros compared to 0.55 euros. EBIT was 61 million euros compared to 69 million euros, last year. Sales were 999 million euros, down 2% from prior year.

For 2025, the Group continues to project sales to remain broadly stable, or between a decline of 2% to an increase of 2%, EBIT to increase by 5% to 22%, with EBIT margin targeted between 9.0% and 10.0%.

