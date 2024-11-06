Hugo Boss price target raised to EUR 43 from EUR 42 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Melanie Flouquet raised the firm’s price target on Hugo Boss (BOSSY) to EUR 43 from EUR 42 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
