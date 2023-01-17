Commodities

Hugo Boss FY preliminary results beat own guidance

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

January 17, 2023 — 02:48 am EST

Written by Linda Pasquini for Reuters ->

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Hugo Boss BOSSn.DE on Tuesday reported a double-digit rise in preliminary full-year sales and earnings, slightly ahead of its own guidance, citing ongoing solid demand after a brand revamp during 2022.

Currency-adjusted sales in 2022 rose 27% to a record level of 3.65 billion euros ($3.95 billion), the company said in a statement, while its operating profit (EBIT) increased 47% to 335 million euros.

The German fashion house had previously forecast sales in a range of 3.5 billion and 3.6 billion euros, with an increase in EBIT between 35% and 45%.

"Overall the buyside was already sitting ahead of Hugo Boss guidance," J.P. Morgan analyst Chiara Battistini wrote in a note, adding she would not expect to see further strength in the shares on Tuesday.

The stock was down 0.5% in early Frankfurt trade.

Hugo Boss said it would publish its final results for 2022 and its outlook for 2023 on March 9.

($1 = 0.9248 euros)

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((linda.pasquini@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7785261;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.