HUGO BOSS (FWB:BOSS) Price Target Increased by 5.38% to 77.02

The average one-year price target for HUGO BOSS (FWB:BOSS) has been revised to 77.02 / share. This is an increase of 5.38% from the prior estimate of 73.09 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 58.58 to a high of 91.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.91% from the latest reported closing price of 70.08 / share.

HUGO BOSS Maintains 1.43% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.43%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 24.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in HUGO BOSS. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 5.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOSS is 0.42%, a decrease of 2.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.08% to 8,225K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,006K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 747K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 745K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOSS by 11.46% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 498K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 571K shares, representing a decrease of 14.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOSS by 2.07% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 436K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 433K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOSS by 15.91% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 412K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOSS by 10.43% over the last quarter.

