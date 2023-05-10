HUGO BOSS (FWB:BOSS) Price Target Increased by 5.03% to 73.09

The average one-year price target for HUGO BOSS (FWB:BOSS) has been revised to 73.09 / share. This is an increase of 5.03% from the prior estimate of 69.59 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 58.58 to a high of 85.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.06% from the latest reported closing price of 68.92 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

HUGO BOSS Maintains 1.45% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.45%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 24.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 125 funds or institutions reporting positions in HUGO BOSS. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 13.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOSS is 0.42%, a decrease of 6.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.13% to 7,203K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 745K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 757K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOSS by 23.73% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 571K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 561K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOSS by 27.84% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 433K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 420K shares, representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOSS by 8.26% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 411K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 427K shares, representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOSS by 18.17% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 314K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOSS by 23.72% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.