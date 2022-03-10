Commodities

Hugo Boss forecasts strong 2022 despite business halt in Russia

Contributor
Emma Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

German fashion house Hugo Boss said it expects to record a healthy increase in sales and profits in 2022 despite a temporary halt to its business in Russia due to the war in Ukraine.

BERLIN, March 10 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss BOSSn.DE said it expects to record a healthy increase in sales and profits in 2022 despite a temporary halt to its business in Russia due to the war in Ukraine.

The company known for its smart men's suits that is now pushing more casual styles said it expects 2022 sales will grow up to 15% to up to 3.2 billion euros ($3.54 billion). Operating profit should rise up to 25% to up to 285 million euros.

Hugo Boss said it was difficult to assess the impact of a further escalation of the war in Ukraine on growth in the sector, noting that Russia and Ukraine accounted for around 3% of group sales in 2021.

($1 = 0.9043 euros)

(Reporting by Emma, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((+4930220133580;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular