Hugo Boss expects gradual recovery from second quarter

Q4 sales down 29% to 583 mln euros vs analyst consensus 580 mln

Q4 EBIT 13 mln euros vs consensus for 8 mln

2021 sales and EBIT to be "well above" 2020

BERLIN, March 11 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss BOSSn.DE expects coronavirus restrictions to keep weighing on its business in the first quarter, but forecast a gradual recovery from the second quarter, helping sales and operating profit rise in 2021.

"Although the pandemic continues to have a severe impact on our business in the short term, I am highly confident when it comes to the further recovery of our business in the course of the year," said acting Chief Executive Yves Mueller.

Hugo Boss said it would continue to push more casual styles, a shift it had already made even before customers switched suits for tracksuits when lockdowns forced them to work from home, helped by a new partnership with actor Chris Hemsworth.

It expects sales and operating profit in 2021 to be "well above" the level of 2020.

Hugo Boss reported a 29% slump in fourth-quarter sales to 583 million euros ($695.29 million), but still managed to record a positive operating profit of 13 million euros as it cut costs.

While many stores remained closed in Europe due to COVID-19 lockdowns in the period, Hugo Boss said its business continued to recover in the U.S. market and Asia/Pacific, with China recording strong double-digit growth.

Rival Burberry BRBY.Lhas also seen a strong bounce back in demand in China and South Korea.

Meanwhile, Hugo Boss aid online sales grew fast, up 49% in 2020 to more than 200 million euros for the first time as the brand expanded ecommerce to 32 more markets.

($1 = 0.8385 euros)

