Hugo Boss downgraded to Add from Buy at Baader Helvea

Baader Helvea analyst Volker Bosse downgraded Hugo Boss (BOSSY) to Add from Buy with a EUR 45 price target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.