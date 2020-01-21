Hugo Boss Climbs as Online Surge and Store Revamps Boost Sales

Hugo Boss shares climbed on Tuesday as the fashion retailer’s sales beat expectations, driven by online growth and store renovations.

Hugo Boss shares climbed on Tuesday as the fashion retailer’s sales beat expectations, driven by online growth and store renovations.

Hugo Boss shares climbed on Tuesday as the fashion retailer’s sales beat expectations driven by online growth and store renovations.

The German fashion house’s sales rose 4% to €825 million ($915 million) in the fourth quarter, beating data provider FactSet’s consensus of €801 million. The stock rose 6% in early trading.

The sales boost was led by momentum in Europe as the company enjoyed double-digit sales growth in Britain and France.

Ongoing strong sales momentum in China led to “significant double-digit growth” in the country, the company said, but sales in Hong Kong struggled due to political unrest in the region.

Hugo Boss said renovating “strategically important” stores and strengthening online partnerships in its concession model helped drive sales.

Online sales growth in its own retail business grew 52% in the fourth quarter. Earnings before interest and tax rose 9% to €122 million, the company said

Chief executive Mark Langer said it was an “encouraging” fourth quarter.

He said: “I am particularly pleased with the progress made along our strategic growth drivers — online and China.”

The clothing maker’s stock plunged 14% in a single day to decade-lows in October after warning its North America market was deteriorating and business in Hong Kong was being affected by political unrest and protests — the second warning in as many months.

Shares have fallen 26% over the past year, as the German fashion house has felt the impact of a tough retail environment in the U.S. and Europe.

Looking ahead. Hugo Boss’s fourth-quarter results are encouraging, particularly against a tricky retail backdrop, previously reported problems in some of its major markets and two profit warnings. Investors are understandably buoyed by the improvement. Fast-growing online sales also offer upside going forward. Full guidance for 2020 will not be revealed until the company’s full-year results at the beginning of March but there is certainly reason to be more optimistic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.