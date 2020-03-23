Hugo Boss CEO Mark Langer To Step Down, Effective Sept. 30 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss AG (HUGSF.PK) announced Monday that Chief Executive Officer Mark Langer will leave the Managing Board with effect as of September 30, 2020.

Due to the current challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Langer will act as a consultant after September 30 until the end of the year.

The company said the decision has been agreed in best mutual consent between Langer and the Company.

Hugo Boss said its Supervisory Board will immediately focus on the search for a successor.

Langer was the company's CEO since 2016, and before that he was Chief Financial Officer.

