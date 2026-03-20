Is Hugo Boss (BOSSY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Hugo Boss (BOSSY). BOSSY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.28 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 17.87. Over the last 12 months, BOSSY's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.17 and as low as 8.38, with a median of 11.29.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. BOSSY has a P/S ratio of 0.63. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.65.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Hugo Boss is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BOSSY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

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Hugo Boss (BOSSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.