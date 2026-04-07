Is Hugo Boss (BOSSY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Hugo Boss (BOSSY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Hugo Boss is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 246 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Hugo Boss is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOSSY's full-year earnings has moved 1.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BOSSY has returned about 5.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -7.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Hugo Boss is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Crocs (CROX) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4.1%.

The consensus estimate for Crocs' current year EPS has increased 6.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Hugo Boss belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Crocs is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Hugo Boss and Crocs. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Hugo Boss (BOSSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.