Hugo Boss AG - ADR (BOSSY) Price Target Increased by 27.93% to 35.92

The average one-year price target for Hugo Boss AG - ADR (OTC:BOSSY) has been revised to 35.92 / share. This is an increase of 27.93% from the prior estimate of 28.08 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.07 to a high of 48.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 188.25% from the latest reported closing price of 12.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hugo Boss AG - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOSSY is 0.01%, an increase of 11.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 17K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 17K shares. No change in the last quarter.

