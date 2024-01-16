Hugo Boss 2023 sales jump, aided by strong Q4 in Asia

Adds context, Q4 details in paragraphs 3-6

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Hugo Boss BOSSn.DE on Tuesday reported a 18% rise in its preliminary full-year sales in constant currency, slightly above expectations, boosted by strong demand in Asia in the fourth quarter.

Sales at the German fashion house reached 4.20 billion euros ($4.58 billion) in 2023, up from 3.65 billion a year earlier and slightly above analysts' estimate of 4.19 billion euros in a company-provided poll.

The company had forecast a sales decline of 4.10 billion to 4.20 billion euros.

Hugo Boss's 2022 brand revamp has helped the luxury group stay resilient in the slowing U.S. and European, Middle Eastern and African (EMEA) markets while boosting sales in Asia, despite a sluggish economic recovery in China and a late start to the European fall/winter season amid unusually warm weather.

Sales in the fourth quarter grew by 13% at constant currency to 1.18 billion euros, aided by a 33% increase in currency-adjusted revenue in the Asia-Pacific region, including a strong double-digit sales improvement in China.

Operating profit (EBIT) rose 22% to 410 million euros in 2023, the company said, at the midpoint of its forecast range of 400 million to 420 million euros.

Hugo Boss said it would publish its final 2023 results and an outlook for 2024 on March 7.

($1 = 0.9161 euros)

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini; editing by Milla Nissi)

((linda.pasquini@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7785261;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.