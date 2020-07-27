Hughes Network Systems to invest $50 mln to join OneWeb consortium

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. satellite broadband provider Hughes Network Systems HGCMH.UL has agreed to invest $50 million in the British government and Bharti-backed consortium buying collapsed satellite operator Oneweb.

Hughes had previously partnered with OneWeb, which collapsed in late March after top backer SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T declined to provide further funding.

