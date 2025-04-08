Hughes Closes Deal With Airbus To Become Managed Service Provider For HBCplus In-flight Connectivity

(RTTNews) - Hughes Network Systems, LLC, a subsidiary of EchoStar Corp. (SATS), said on Tuesday that it has completed an agreement with aerospace major Airbus SE (EADSY.PK) to become an official Managed Service Provider or MSP within the HBCplus in-flight connectivity ecosystem.

As part of the deal, Hughes' solutions will be featured in the Airbus catalogue, offering airlines advanced and flexible connectivity options.

The company said that through the partnership, Hughes will join the HBCplus ecosystem that offers a comprehensive end-to-end Ka-band managed service, even while continuing its role as a key provider of satellite connectivity components.

The Hughes HBCplus offering brings to airlines scalable, flexible business models with reliable, high-performance connectivity, and includes a roadmap to expand coverage, including for polar routes, Hughes added.

At the Aircraft Interiors International 2025, Reza Rasoulian, Senior Vice President, and General Manager, Aviation Business Unit at Hughes said, "Our partnership with Airbus on HBCplus gives airlines more flexibility in creating industry-leading connectivity experiences onboard Airbus aircraft. With our global Ka-band capacity across GEO satellites and our roadmap that includes Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) integration and comprehensive polar coverage, airlines have unprecedented options for robust, reliable in-flight connectivity."

