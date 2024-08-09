Hugh E. Sawyer Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $312K In Huron Consulting Gr Stock

Hugh E. Sawyer, Director at Huron Consulting Gr (NASDAQ:HURN), disclosed an insider sell on August 8, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Sawyer's decision to sell 3,000 shares of Huron Consulting Gr was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $312,270.

As of Friday morning, Huron Consulting Gr shares are down by 0.0%, currently priced at $103.12.

Get to Know Huron Consulting Gr Better

Huron Consulting Group Inc is a professional services firm. The company provides expertise in strategy, technology, operations, advisory services, & analytics through three operating segments namely Healthcare, Education, and Business Advisory. Healthcare segment helps the firms to transform and innovate the delivery model to focus on patient wellness by improving quality outcomes, minimizing care variation and fundamentally improving patient and population health, Education segment provides management consulting and technology solutions, and Business Advisory segment provides services to large and middle-market organizations, not-for-profit organizations, and private equity firms. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Healthcare Segment.

Breaking Down Huron Consulting Gr's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Huron Consulting Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.36% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 32.28%, suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Huron Consulting Gr's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 2.1.

Debt Management: Huron Consulting Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.11, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Huron Consulting Gr's P/E ratio of 24.54 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 1.35, which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Huron Consulting Gr's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 12.98, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

