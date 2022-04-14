Huge Week of Earnings Just Around the Corner

Next week will be relatively quiet in terms of economic data. The beginning of the week will feature housing and building data, with jobless claim updates and the purchasing managers' indexes (PMI) due out later on in the week. Wall Street, instead, will have its attention squarely fixed on the beginning of a new earnings season, and the agenda is packed with highly anticipated reports. Quarterly results from American Airlines (AAL), Anthem (ANTM), AT&T (T), Bank of America (BAC), Charles Schwab (SCHW), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Procter & Gamble (PG), Tesla (TSLA), and Verizon (VZ), are just a few to highlight a huge earnings slate.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, April 18 features the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) home builders index.

Building permits and housing starts are both due out on Tuesday, April 19.

On Wednesday, April 20, existing home sales are slated for release, alongside the Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book update.

Initial and continuing jobless claims are scheduled for Thursday, April 21. In addition, leading economic indicators are on the docket.

To close things out, Friday, April 22 will bring the S&P Markit manufacturing PMI, as well as the Markit services PMI.

